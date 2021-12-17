Ash Barty crowned ITF 2021 world champion
Published
Ash Barty has been crowned the International Tennis Federation women's world champion for 2021 after her triumphant Wimbledon-winning season.Full Article
Published
Ash Barty has been crowned the International Tennis Federation women's world champion for 2021 after her triumphant Wimbledon-winning season.Full Article
Wimbledon champion and world No.1 Ash Barty will claim an unprecedented fourth Newcombe Medal award on Friday night as Australian..
Wimbledon champion and world No.1 Ash Barty will claim an unprecedented fourth Newcombe Medal award on Friday night as Australian..