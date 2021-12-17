IPL 2022: Andy Flower and KL Rahul emerge frontrunner to coach and captain Lucknow franchise

IPL 2022: Andy Flower and KL Rahul emerge frontrunner to coach and captain Lucknow franchise

Zee News

Published

Andy Flower joined the Punjab franchise ahead of IPL 2020 and worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the last two seasons. 

Full Article