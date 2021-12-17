St Mirren record 'number' of positive Covid cases & suspend training
Published
St Mirren suspend training after "a number" of positive Covid-19 tests - but say their upcoming games will go ahead "as it stands".Full Article
Published
St Mirren suspend training after "a number" of positive Covid-19 tests - but say their upcoming games will go ahead "as it stands".Full Article
The Premier League revealed there were 90 new positive COVID-19 cases among players and club staff last week – more than double..
The Premier League has announced 42 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff – the highest weekly figure recorded since..
The Premier League has reverted to emergency measures after a record number of players and staff tested positive for coronavirus in..