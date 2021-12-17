Breaking: India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey
India defeated Pakistan in their third encounter of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Dhaka on December 17.Full Article
Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring, allowing India to head into half-time with a 1-0 lead. Akashdeep Singh doubled the lead in..
India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. The hockey rivalry between these two countries is..