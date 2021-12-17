Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson earned his nickname as an MMA prodigy who became a fighter because his dad loved Elvis and went 62-0 before joining the UFC
Published
Stephen Thompson was a mixed martial arts phenomenon before his UFC career even began. Now the ‘Wonderboy’ finds himself chasing the accolades that support his early potential. It’s hard to believe Thompson, who fights Belal Muhammad on the Lewis vs Daukas cardthe Lewis vs Daukaus card on Saturday, is nearing 40, but his ‘Wonderboy’ nickname […]Full Article