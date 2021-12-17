These weekend will feature an AFC showdown between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin Wildes is betting that Mac Jones will come out on top once against this weekend, but Nick Wright predicts the Patriots' winning streak will come to an end here. Watch as the First Things First crew make their picks for this Sundays' game.Full Article
Nick Wright decides who wins this AFC Showdown: Patriots or Colts? I FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports
