Skip Bayless grades Patrick Mahomes’ performance in thrilling OT win vs. Justin Herbert’s Chargers I UNDISPUTED

In an exciting finish last night, Patrick Mahomes rallied Kansas City in the fourth quarter and then threw the game-winning touchdown to Travis Kelce in overtime, outdueling Justin Herbert and leading the Chiefs to a 34-28 road victory over the LA Chargers. Mahomes finished with a season-high 410 passing yards as the Chiefs won their seventh straight game to move into the AFC's No. 1 seed. Skip Bayless grades Mahomes' performance.