Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers without Russ Westbrook: LeBron has been great, but what do I get from AD? I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) are currently sixth place in the NBA's Western Conference standings. The Lakers are scheduled to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center, putting their season long three game winning streak on the line against the T-Wolves. All Star Guard Russell Westbrook will be out of the lineup after being placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. This will be the fourth Lakers player placed in health and safety protocols this week alone. Lakers have since signed former all star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-Day contract, leaving Shannon Sharpe to theorize how the Lakers will perform with Westbrook out of the lineup.