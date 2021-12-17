Grant McCann's men are in the East Midlands on Saturday for their final outing before Christmas.Full Article
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper makes admission ahead of Hull City clash
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steve Cooper provides positive Nottingham Forest injury update ahead of Hull City clash
Nottingham Post
The Reds are aiming to make it three wins in a row when they face the Tigers at the City Ground on Saturday
Advertisement
More coverage
Swansea City boss outlines key Nottingham Forest threat as he namechecks two stars
Nottingham Post
Forest travel to the Liberty Stadium for what will be Steve Cooper's first return to his old stomping ground.