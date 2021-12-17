Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant is this year’s MVP because he is in the peak of his prime I UNDISPUTED

Kevin Durant continued his MVP march yesterday by dropping 34 points in the Brooklyn Nets 114-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last night. Brooklyn was still missing seven players due to health and safety protocols, leaving KD to play 39 minutes. Before the game, coach Steve Nash admitted that Durant's big minutes isn't sustainable, but in the meantime, he led his team in scoring, rebounds, and assists for yet another game. Skip Bayless explains why he believes KD will be this year's MVP.