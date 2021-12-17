Gervonta Davis trolls Jake Paul over ‘fake watch’ as Jake shows off $500,000 specially-made belt which features Hermes Birkin bag, plus Cartier and Rolex watches
Published
Gervonta Davis has trolled Jake Paul after an Instagram page claimed he was wearing a fake watch in his most recent post. On Thursday, the 4-0 YouTuber-turned-boxer uploaded a picture of himself with his new specially-made ‘Most Valuable Boxer’ belt. Jake has had the belt made for himself as CEO of his promotional company Most […]Full Article