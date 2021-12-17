Joe Buck criticized for speculation about Donald Parham Jr.'s injury during FOX broadcast
As Donald Parham Jr.'s arms were shaking after he was taken off the field on a stretcher, Joe Buck speculated the reason was 'it's cold tonight.'
Joe Buck has piled up highlights during his iconic announcing career, but his bizarre attempt at explaining the frightening head..