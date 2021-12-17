Emmanuel Acho: I am worried for the Ravens because they took away Lamar Jackson’s ability to run I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
According to reports, Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Friday, putting Tyler Huntley in line to start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. This is the third straight day Lamar has missed practice due to his ankle injury. The Baltimore Ravens face Green Bay, who is currently a (-6) favorite, via FOX Bet Sportsbook. Emmanuel Acho explains why the Ravens should be 'very worried' about Jackson.Full Article