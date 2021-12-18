Kyrie Irving is back.Less than two months since his outspoken vaccination refusal was the trigger for a mob of protesters to gather outside his team's home stadium in New York, the Brooklyn Nets have folded and are about to bring...Full Article
Basketball: Anti-vax star Kyrie Irving's new part-time NBA job with Brooklyn Nets
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Protests erupt outside Brooklyn Nets game
Bleacher Report AOL
Kyrie Irving supporters caused a scene outside the Barclays Center in New York City. The demonstrators were out to support..