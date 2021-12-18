IND vs SA: KL Rahul named Team India vice-captain for Tests against Proteas
Rohit, who had replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain for the Test series, suffered a left hamstring injury during the net session in Mumbai.Full Article
Opener KL Rahul is all set to become Indian team's vice captain for the three-Test series against South Africa, starting December..