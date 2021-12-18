William Borland reveals derogatory Scotland chant inspired brilliant nine-dart finish on debut World Championship to send Alexandra Palace wild
Scottish debutant William Borland produced a brilliant nine-dart finish at the William Hill World Championship to clinch a 3-2 first-round win against Bradley Brooks. With the scores locked at 2-2 in the deciding set Borland, from East Calder, struck perfection with three treble 20s, followed by two more and treble 19 on his second visit. […]Full Article