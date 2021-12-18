Australia can ‘BURY England’s morale’ in second Test but even Aussie legend Brad Hogg doesn’t want Ashes whitewash – ‘I’m looking at the future of cricket’
England were left staring at another heavy defeat after a bruising day three in the second Ashes Test against Australia. Having lost the first Test in resounding fashion, the tourists look set to find themselves on the end of another hiding in Adelaide. Joe Root’s men collapsed from 150-2 to 236 all-out, in response to […]Full Article