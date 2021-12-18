Valerien Ismael's 'broken record' & West Brom need after Lai transfer talks

Valerien Ismael's 'broken record' & West Brom need after Lai transfer talks

Sutton Coldfield Observer

Published

The talking points from Oakwell as West Brom fail to get past lowly Barnsley and pass up a chance to draw level on points with Bournemouth.

Full Article