Tiger Woods hitting it ‘crazy good and far’ but legendary golfer cools expectation before competitive return alongside son Charlie ten months after life-threatening car crash
Published
Tiger Woods is hitting it ‘crazy good’ ahead of the PNC Championship, but the legendary golfer has moved to lower expectations of another grand comeback. The 15-time Major winner is playing competitively for the first time since a life-threatening car crash in February. Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg, which many feared would end his […]Full Article