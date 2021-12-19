Jake Paul took on Tyron Woodley following the withdrawal of Tommy Fury. The fight was cagey, but then out of nowhere Jake Paul landed an astonishing right hand to floor his opponentFull Article
Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley with savage punch as medics swoop in ring
