Newcastle United are in desperate need of reinforcements in January, and former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko has emerged as a potential target to help them avoid relegationFull Article
Newcastle eye former Man City star Edin Dzeko with Eddie Howe scrapping for survival
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Manchester United could receive huge loan fee from Newcastle United for Anthony Martial who may also turn to ex-Man City and Premier League striker Edin Dzeko
Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a deal to sign Anthony Martial, with Manchester United set for a hefty loan fee. Eddie..
talkSPORT