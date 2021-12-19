Arsenal news: Gabriel Martinelli was at his scintillating best for the Gunners in their 4-1 win over Leeds United as the 20-year-old continues to prove Jurgen Klopp rightFull Article
Gabriel Martinelli continues to prove Jurgen Klopp right amid red-hot Arsenal form
Football.london0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arsenal fans spot what five players did after unlucky Gabriel Martinelli moment vs Southampton
Football.london
Gabriel Martinelli has been in excellent form for Arsenal in recent weeks but he was inadvertently involved in a moment of..