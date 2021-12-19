Gabriel Martinelli continues to prove Jurgen Klopp right amid red-hot Arsenal form

Gabriel Martinelli continues to prove Jurgen Klopp right amid red-hot Arsenal form

Football.london

Published

Arsenal news: Gabriel Martinelli was at his scintillating best for the Gunners in their 4-1 win over Leeds United as the 20-year-old continues to prove Jurgen Klopp right

Full Article