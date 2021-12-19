The incredible story of how Newcastle turned down £1.2m chance to bring Zinedine Zidane to the Premier League as scout thought he wasn’t even good enough for First Divison
Published
Zinedine Zidane was one of the greatest players of his generation and Newcastle United had him within their grasp in 1996. Zidane’s elegance, skill and vision made him popular all over the globe. He was a key reason for France’s 1998 World Cup success and won the Euros two years later and just about every […]Full Article