Jake Paul makes ‘promise’ to UFC president Dana White as he asks to fight Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal next after Tyron Woodley knockout
Jake Paul is looking to the UFC again for his next opponent and told the promotion’s president, Dana White, he would ’embarrass them too’. The Youtuber-turned-boxer was speaking after knocking out former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and is already thinking about his next fight. The 24-year-old, who moved to 5-0 with the win in Tampa, […]Full Article