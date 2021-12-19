Mohamed Salah contract latest: Jurgen Klopp positive as Liverpool star ‘would love to see out career at Anfield’ but rumours of ‘stalemate’ over £400k-a-week demands persist
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been on fire so far this season and Anfield fans are eagerly awaiting news on his contract situation. The Egyptian King has been in scintillating form this season having scored 21 goals and grabbing 11 assists for the Reds. The 29-year-old Egypt forward, signed for £36million from Roma in 2017, […]Full Article