Joao Cancelo nets stunning goal and provides assist as Man City confirm top spot at Christmas but Newcastle’s defence is slammed after yet another defeat
It was another straightforward afternoon for Man City as they showed their class to overcome Newcastle 4-0 at St James' Park. Pep Guardiola had Joao Cancelo to thank as he provided an early assist for Ruben Dias before netting a stunning strike midway through the second half with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling adding icing