Harry Kane wasn’t given red card for tackle that ‘could’ve broken Andy Robertson’s leg’ ‘because he’s England captain’ as referee Paul Tierney is accused of ‘bottling it’
Published
Harry Kane’s status as England captain has spared him being sent off for a late tackle on Liverpool star Andy Robertson, says Perry Groves. Shortly after netting his first home Premier League goal of the season, Kane was yellow carded after leaving the Reds left-back in a heap. But the punishment should have been far […]Full Article