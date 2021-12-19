Harry Kane and Andy Robertson score, but Tottenham star escapes red card for late tackle and Liverpool star is sent off in thrilling contest
There were contrasting fortunes for Harry Kane and Andy Robertson, who both scored and were responsible for feisty tackles during Tottenham’s enthralling 2-2 draw against Liverpool. However, only one of them was sent off as Robertson was dismissed for a wild swing of the leg on Emerson Royal, shortly after Heung-Min Son pegged Liverpool back. […]Full Article