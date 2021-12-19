Peng Shuai has denied making allegations of sexual assault against anyone as the Chinese tennis star appeared in a new video saying her social media post in November was misinterpreted.Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles...Full Article
Tennis: Peng Shuai retracts sexual assault allegations
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies making sexual assualt claim
Japan Today
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied accusing anyone of sexual assault in her first media comments since publicly alleging..
-
China: Peng Shuai says she did not accuse anyone of sexual assault
Deutsche Welle
-
Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Player, Denies Sexual Assault Claim
NYTimes.com
-
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sexual assault accusation in video released online
CBC.ca
-
Tennis star Peng Shuai addresses her sexual assault claim for the first time on camera
SBS
Advertisement
More coverage
Concern for Peng Shuai Persists as WTA Suspends All Tournaments in China
Wibbitz Top Stories
Peng Shuai.
On December 1, Women's Tennis Association Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the WTA has suspended all tournaments..
-
Peng Shuai now denies that she made accusation of sexual assault
Sydney Morning Herald
-
China tennis star Peng denies that she made accusation of sexual assault
CTV News
-
WTA’s Simon says China decision driven by women’s rights, principles despite any financial repercussions
bizjournals
-
China's #MeToo victims face abuse, payback for going public
SeattlePI.com