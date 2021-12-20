Tottenham out of Europa Conference League as UEFA confirm walkover decision
One of the favourites for the competition at the outset, Spurs have not made it out of the group after Covid-19 disrupted their last gameFull Article
The governing body have made their decision about the match that could not be played between Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes