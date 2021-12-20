Nicolas Anelka failed to complete Liverpool transfer despite good spell in loan from Paris Saint-Germain, so will the club have better luck with Kylian Mbappe, who likes the club and his contract is about to expire
Since Kylian Mbappe described Liverpool as a ‘machine’ and revealed he plays as them on computer game FIFA, fans have obsessed about a prospective transfer. The 23-year-old striker is in the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and reports this season suggested Liverpool are setting aside money to fund a move for him […]Full Article