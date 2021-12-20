Barcelona offer ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to Newcastle and Tottenham in effort to get third most expensive player in history off their books – and fund swoop for Man City ace Ferran Torres
Barcelona have offered former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to Tottenham and Newcastle in an effort to shift the unwanted Brazilian, reports claim. Coutinho is the third most expensive player in the history of football, moving to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 for a fee which eventually totalled £142million. Big things were expected of the attacking […]