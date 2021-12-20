Browns QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum remain on COVID list; Nick Mullens to start vs. Raiders
Published
The Browns will have to face the Raiders without QBs Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum, leaving Nick Mullens as Monday's starter.
Published
The Browns will have to face the Raiders without QBs Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum, leaving Nick Mullens as Monday's starter.
Browns QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum did not test out of the COVID-19 protocols on Monday and will not return for the game..
Browns quarterback Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19, leaving quarterback Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday against..