Nick Wright on Patriots’ loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.Full Article