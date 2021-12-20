Howie Long on the Cowboys: ‘The script has been flipped, Dallas’ defense is amazing’ I THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are 10-4 on the season after their Week 15 victory against NFC East Division rival New York Giants. Fox Sports NFL Analyst Howie Long joins Colin Cowherd to weigh in on the current state of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys offense. Howie juxtaposed the Cowboys offensive struggles with the impressive play of their defense, led by rookie sensation Micah Parsons and interception leader Trevon Diggs.