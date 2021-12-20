Giants shut down QB Daniel Jones for rest of season due to neck injury
The Giants decided to place Daniel Jones on season-ending IR. He is still not cleared for contact, but the team expects a full recovery.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Despite..
Mike Glennon, starting for the second straight week with Daniel Jones out with a neck injury, was 17 of 36 for 191 yards with two..