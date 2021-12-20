Emmanuel Acho: ‘I knew the Patriots could only go as far as Mac Jones can take them’ I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots during their Week 15 bout Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots led by their rookie quarterback Mac Jones were held scoreless through three quarters and ultimately fell 27-17 after a late Jonathan Taylor game-sealing touchdown run. The loss boots the Patriots out of the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, leaving many to wonder if it is time to 'pump the brakes' on them. Emmanuel Acho decides if the Patriots are legit threats in the AFC.