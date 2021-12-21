Willian reveals he wanted to quit Arsenal after THREE MONTHS following hate mail from fans as ex-Chelsea star admits he gave up ‘big money’ to leave and be happy
Published
Willian has lifted the lid on his dreadful season at Arsenal, admitting he wanted to leave the club within three months of arriving. The ex-Chelsea star joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020, signing a huge three-year deal worth £240,000-a-week. Willian wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues would not sanction a […]Full Article