Covid: Scotland considering whether to cancel major events
Published
New restrictions on events such as Hogmanay street parties, concerts and major sporting fixtures could be announced.Full Article
Published
New restrictions on events such as Hogmanay street parties, concerts and major sporting fixtures could be announced.Full Article
San Francisco (AFP) Dec 24, 2021
Big-name tech firms such as Google, Lenovo and Intel on Thursday cancelled plans to..
BERLIN (AP) — The omicron variant could be dominant in Germany in one to three weeks, a senior official said Wednesday, while the..