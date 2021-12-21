Harry Winks says Tottenham players have bought into ‘passionate’ Antonie Conte as rejuvenated Spurs midfielder reveals new-found motivation under Italian
Harry Winks has told talkSPORT he's rediscovered his love for football following Antonio Conte's arrival at the club. Winks has been a bit-part player for Spurs in recent times under Jose Mourinho and subsequently Nuno Espirito Santo during his short term reign in charge. The 25-year-old made just 15 appearances in the Premier League last