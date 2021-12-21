Barcelona ‘agree personal terms’ with Man City forward Ferran Torres in search for Sergio Aguero replacement, with Chelsea ace ‘plan B’ signing if deal can’t be done with Premier League champions
Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, but they may not be able to afford him. The 21-year-old only joined Man City in the summer of 2020 on a five year contract and has hefty a €60m price tag. The Spaniard is currently out injured due to a fractured foot, […]Full Article