Opening batter N Jagadeesan hammered 102 (101 balls, 9x4s, 1×6) and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, pushed up the order to go after the bowling, smacked 61 (71 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s) before the burly M Shahrukh Khan bludgeoned an unbeaten 39-ball 79 (7 fours, 6 sixes) to help Tamil Nadu pile up 350-plus score.