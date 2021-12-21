Nick Wright: Chiefs should be significant favorites over Packers for SB LVI I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Fox Bet currently has the Kansas City Chiefs listed as co-favorites to win the Super Bowl for the first time since Week 5 of the season. They share the spot with the Green Bay Packers. LaVar Arrington joins the show to decide whether he agrees with Nick Wright's take: Patrick Mahomes' team not only deserves to be Super Bowl co-favorites, but should be significantly more favored than Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.Full Article