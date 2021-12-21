Celtic ask for winter break to be brought forward to avoid restrictions
Celtic request the Scottish Premiership winter break is brought forward to avoid festive fixtures being impacted by capped capacities.Full Article
Only 500 fans will be allowed to attend matches from Boxing Day after the Scottish Government's announcement.
Celtic, Hibs and Motherwell request the Scottish Premiership winter break is brought forward to avoid festive fixtures being..