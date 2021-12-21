Thomas Tuchel ‘starting from scratch’ ahead of Brentford clash in Carabao Cup as another Chelsea player tests positive for COVID to take tally up to absentees sidelined with illness to EIGHT
Thomas Tuchel’s plans to field a team dominated with academy stars have been dealt another blow with Lewis Baker the latest Chelsea player to test positive with COVID-19. The Blues have a trip to their similarly patched up west London rivals Brentford in the Carabao Cup and Tuchel admits he will now have to ‘start […]Full Article