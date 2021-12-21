Man charged with posing as New England Patriots player, selling Tom Brady Super Bowl rings
A New Jersey man sold rings with the name "Brady" engraved on them that he obtained by posing as a New England Patriots player.
Scott Spina has agreed to plead guilty after impersonating a New England Patriots player and selling on Super Bowl rings..
The feds say a New Jersey man copped to impersonating a New England Patriots player as part of an elaborate scheme to obtain and..