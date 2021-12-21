‘Antonio Brown is still valuable at this stage in his career’ – Wiley on AB’s return to Bucs lineup I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is slated to return from his three game suspension for breaching NFL's covid protocol. Head coach Bruce Arians was quoted last year saying that Brown only had 'one chance', following his suspension Marcellus Wiley decides if Arians was wise to walk back last year's comments and reinstate Antonio Brown into the team.Full Article