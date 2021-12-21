Emmanuel Acho: Cam Newton has to retire; I can’t talk bad about a player I have affinity for I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Cam Newton threw an interception and was sacked four times in the Carolina Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He is now 0-4 as the Panthers' starter since his return. Sam Darnold is eligible to return from IR after missing the last five games. However, Matt Rhule has not commit to which quarterback will get the starting nod in the Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Emmanuel Acho explains why Cam must retire at this point in his career.