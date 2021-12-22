Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing veteran RB Le'Veon Bell with Leonard Fournette likely out

USATODAY.com

With Leonard Fournette sidelined with a hamstring injury, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Le'Veon Bell.

