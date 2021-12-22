The San Siro is one of the most famous stadiums in the world, but AC Milan and Inter have decided that they want to upgrade upon the 95-year-old ground and drawn up plans for a bigger and better stadiumFull Article
Inter and AC Milan finally unveil plans for stunning new stadium named 'The Cathedral'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
AC Milan and Inter reveal new stadium plans as 'Cathedral' design set to replace iconic San Siro
Plans for a unique new stadium named "The Cathedral" are well under way
Daily Record